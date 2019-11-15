At least 2 killed in Southern California high school shooting

15 November 2019 03:01 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were killed and three injured following a shooting Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Southern California, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Several people were transported to the nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The suspect of the shooting was taken into custody at hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 7:40 a.m. local time at the school, around 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

The locals have been told to avoid the area and not to block roadways as emergency vehicles are still responding.

A nearby church has been used as a reunification center for parents and students from the school.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
Oil&Gas 14 November 10:01
One person killed, 3 others injured in shooting in Russia's Blagoveshchensk
Russia 14 November 07:30
Georgia to implement single window service in ports
Finance 13 November 18:19
Tesla's Berlin move reflects Germany's carmaking prowess - minister
Europe 13 November 16:31
Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval: sources
US 13 November 12:44
Turkey-US trade turnover down by over $80M (Exclusive)
Turkey 13 November 10:50
Latest
Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, qualifies for EURO 2020
Turkey 02:14
U.S. Fed buys $1.8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
US 01:23
UN releases 18.7 mln USD for floods response in Somalia
Other News 00:39
Putin: Russia still has lots of work to do in Syria's Idlib
Russia 14 November 23:55
Eastern Libya authorities stop plane from rival territory
Other News 14 November 23:12
Total progress on ammonia production project in Uzbekistan - 91% (Exclusive)
Business 14 November 22:36
7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Other News 14 November 22:19
12 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany
Politics 14 November 22:01
MFA comments on detention of Azerbaijani oppositionists in Germany
Politics 14 November 21:44