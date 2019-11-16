Pompeo accuses Iran of being behind recent Israeli-Palestinian flareup

16 November 2019 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of standing behind the recent rockets strikes at Israel from the Gaza Strip, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran’s threats, the cycle of violence will continue", Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
The state secretary added that the only way forward was continued pressure on Iran until it is forced to negotiate a comprehensive agreement to halt its support for what he called terrorist groups in the region.

​The conflict was halted on Thursday when the two sides agreed to a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation, dubbed "Black Belt", a success saying that the objective was achieved, namely, taking out Abu al-Ata.

