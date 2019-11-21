U.S. Democrats choose woman to head House Oversight panel

21 November 2019 03:22 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. House Democrats chose Representative Carolyn Maloney Wednesday as the first woman to lead a key committee that is involved in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Maloney, 73, of New York, will take the helm at the House Oversight and Reform Committee at a pivotal moment, as Democrats are pushing to finish the impeachment inquiry and take a House floor vote by the end of this year.

She has been the acting chairwoman of the panel since the death in October of Representative Elijah Cummings. Maloney was chosen by a vote of her fellow House Democrats, defeating Representative Gerald Connolly 133-86.

The powerful Oversight Committee is one of three congressional panels leading an impeachment inquiry that was launched on Sept. 24 by Democrats, who have the majority in the House. The other committees involved are the Intelligence Committee, which has been holding public hearings, and the Judiciary Committee.

The Oversight panel is also involved in multiple investigations of Trump’s personal finances and possible abuses at federal agencies.

A member of Congress since 1993, Maloney represents the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She had sought the top slot on the Oversight Committee in 2011, but lost then to Cummings. An advocate of women’s issues and a senior member of the Financial Services Committee, she played a role in enacting the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in 2010.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US companies seek to enter Uzbekistan’s market
Business 19 November 16:49
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Milwaukee Fire Station
US 19 November 08:36
Pompeo: US will terminate Iran sanctions waiver for enrichment plant Fordow
US 19 November 00:38
Trump Administration Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to Conduct Business With China’s Huawei
US 18 November 23:19
Bus crashes into tractor-trailer in U.S Virginia, 19 hospitalized
US 18 November 05:45
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 17 November 08:36
Latest
German exports stabilized, but trade risks remain
Europe 04:00
Japan's Abe becomes longest-serving prime minister in nation's history, tenure not without controversies
Other News 02:43
Morocco, Saudi Arabia explore ways to enhance economic cooperation
Arab World 02:11
Zambia, IMF agree on need for policy adjustments to tackle economic malaise
Other News 01:25
Israeli settlements in occupied territory illegal: EU members of Security Council
Israel 00:37
Canada to unveil new cabinet
Other News 20 November 23:42
Yemeni Houthi rebels fire missile to force away Saudi-led coalition's warplane
Arab World 20 November 22:57
Italy's alarm over reform of euro zone bailout fund may be overblown
Europe 20 November 22:34
Banks erect financial 'fence' as crisis sweeps Lebanon: association head
Arab World 20 November 22:20