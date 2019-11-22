Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify

22 November 2019 07:52 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate because he would receive due process there and he expects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be among the witnesses, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption - like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few,” Gidley said, referring to House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff, who is leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown
US 05:41
US recognizes transition government, calls on Bolivian officials to ‘step aside'
US 02:26
Two US airmen killed in aircraft mishap during training in Oklahoma
US 00:22
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 21 November 09:47
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bills
Other News 21 November 05:39
Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
US 21 November 04:55
Latest
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 09:03
New Sri Lankan president appoints brother as Finance Minister of Interim Govt
Other News 08:44
Pilot killed in private plane crash at New Zealand lake
World 07:19
Colombian protests end with tear gas, curfew in city of Cali
Other News 06:20
Trump signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown
US 05:41
Microsoft granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
World 04:00
Supporters of Bolivia's Morales march with coffins of dead protesters
World 03:19
US recognizes transition government, calls on Bolivian officials to ‘step aside'
US 02:26
US Embassy sponsors the first visit of the American Afro-Latin music group to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 01:26