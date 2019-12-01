9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash

1 December 2019 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota, Trend reports citing The Associated Press.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 05:55
Georgia receives over $4B from US in past 28 years
Finance 30 November 12:31
Popular presenter and producer Tarikh Aliyev makes reports on Azerbaijan in US (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Business 28 November 16:00
Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism
Nuclear Program 28 November 15:27
EU lawmakers approve increasing U.S. beef imports
Europe 28 November 15:23
Oil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
Oil&Gas 28 November 13:38
Latest
Avalanche kills two skiers in northwest Italy
Europe 08:45
Iraqi premier resigns, ministers to continue their work
Other News 07:25
New Zealand to expect more heat for summer
Other News 06:43
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 05:55
Naval exercises of Iran, Russia, China to begin in late December
Russia 05:19
German social democrats elect new leaders
Europe 04:29
Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border
Other News 03:37
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 02:35
Tunisians protest in southern town after man sets himself alight
Other News 01:49