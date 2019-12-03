Former US president Jimmy Carter admitted to South Georgia hospital

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, over the past weekend for a urinary tract infection, according to a press release issued by the Carter Center, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Carter Center stressed that the former US president "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon", adding that a separate statement will be issued when Carter will be "released for further rest and recovery at home".

Earlier this year, Carter was admitted to a hospital twice after falling at his home in Georgia. Local medics reportedly had to relieve his brain pressure from bleeding after the falling incidents. Carter was suffering from a subdural hematoma, caused by a series of falls, according to reports.

Over the past year, Carter also underwent surgery to mend a broken hip and pelvis.

Carter, who was born in Georgia in 1924, served as governor of the state from 1971-1975 and won the 1976 presidential election, becoming the 39th president of the United States.

After losing to Republican candidate Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter left the political stage and established the Carter Center - a humanitarian organization promoting human rights across the world, which found him nominated for and subsequently winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter is the longest-living US president.

