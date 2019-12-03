Former US president Jimmy Carter admitted to South Georgia hospital

3 December 2019 05:58 (UTC+04:00)

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, over the past weekend for a urinary tract infection, according to a press release issued by the Carter Center, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Carter Center stressed that the former US president "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon", adding that a separate statement will be issued when Carter will be "released for further rest and recovery at home".

Earlier this year, Carter was admitted to a hospital twice after falling at his home in Georgia. Local medics reportedly had to relieve his brain pressure from bleeding after the falling incidents. Carter was suffering from a subdural hematoma, caused by a series of falls, according to reports.

Over the past year, Carter also underwent surgery to mend a broken hip and pelvis.

Carter, who was born in Georgia in 1924, served as governor of the state from 1971-1975 and won the 1976 presidential election, becoming the 39th president of the United States.

After losing to Republican candidate Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter left the political stage and established the Carter Center - a humanitarian organization promoting human rights across the world, which found him nominated for and subsequently winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter is the longest-living US president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Tags:
  • US
Related news
U.S. troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal - Esper
US 03:51
U.S. President trump arrives in London for NATO summit
US 03:13
U.S.-China trade deal possible before end of year: White House adviser
US 02:29
Greek PM to visit U.S.
Europe 2 December 22:23
9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash
US 1 December 08:07
Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans
US 1 December 05:55
Latest
Japan preparing $120 billion economic stimulus package
Other News 05:15
EU leaders to push for climate neutrality by 2050: document
Other News 04:34
U.S. troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal - Esper
US 03:51
U.S. President trump arrives in London for NATO summit
US 03:13
U.S.-China trade deal possible before end of year: White House adviser
US 02:29
Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20
Other News 01:56
Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or award
Other News 01:05
UN condemns brutal attacks on aid workers in South Sudan
Other News 00:39
Turkey not 'blackmailing' NATO over Baltics plan, has full veto rights: source
Turkey 2 December 23:52