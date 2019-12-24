Trump names Robert Blair as US Special Envoy for International Telecom Policy - White House

24 December 2019 06:17 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has named Robert Blair as the US Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy, the White House said in a press release, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"President Donald J. Trump has named Robert Blair of Virginia as the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy", the release said on Monday.

The White House said Blair will lead the United States' efforts to promote secure and reliable global communications systems, including coordinating inter-agency efforts and serving as a liaison to industry, non-governmental and international stakeholders.

The United States has been pushing European allies to shut out Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from helping them build 5G networks in the region, claiming that its equipment would come with "back doors" that would allow the Chinese government to spy. However, Germany, Norway, and some other European states still continued their business with the Chinese tech giant.

The US has accused Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services and using its equipment for illegal surveillance, something that was vehemently denied both by the Chinese government and Huawei officials.

Huawei has protested the United States' efforts to restrict the company's business activities around the world.

