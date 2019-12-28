At least five dead after twin-engine plane crashes in Louisiana

28 December 2019 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least five people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed in Louisiana on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The plane crashed in an open field not far away from Lafayette Regional Airport near a post office and Walmart on Feu Follet Road in Lafayette.

​A local police officer told CNN that the aircraft did not hit any buildings. In the meantime, Lafayette News reported, citing an eyewitness, that the plane had hit a car with a person inside it.

According to the media outlet, two people were taken to hospital, one of whom was a passenger from the plane, while the other was a bystander.

