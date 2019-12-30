At least 2 reportedly killed in church shooting in Texas

30 December 2019 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were killed and one more was critically injured in a shooting incident at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, while another died en route to a hospital; still another was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Dallas News reported, citing MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty.

According to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl, the suspected shooter is believed to be one of those three people. He added that police arrived at the scene at 9:57 am after reports of gunfire.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to Twitter to comment on the shooting.

