Trump blames Iran for demonstrators storming U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

31 December 2019 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran after furious Iraqi demonstrators mourning those killed in an earlier American attack in Iraq stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible," said Trump in a morning tweet.

"In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!" Trump added.

On Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators, participating in mourning for the Hashd Shaabi members killed by a U.S. attack in Iraq on Sunday, stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone.

Some protesters smashed one of the gates and broke into the outer yards of the embassy, sparking a clash with the guards who fired tear gas canisters against the demonstrators, an official from the Iraqi Interior Ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

