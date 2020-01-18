Pompeo meets Pakistani FM on Afghanistan, ties

18 January 2020 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday, discussing Afghanistan and bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two sides talked about a range of issues, including Iran, U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and building bilateral economic ties, the statement said.

Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday for talks on the tension in the Middle East that poses danger to regional security.

The visit also came as the Taliban and U.S. negotiators were reportedly finalizing a peace deal that could end the over 18-year war.

