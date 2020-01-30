CalTech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom

30 January 2020 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

The California Institute of Technology said on Wednesday that it won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple (AAPL.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O), Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a case filed in federal court in Los Angeles in 2016, the Pasadena, California-based research university alleged that Broadcom wi-fi chips used in hundreds of millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology.

“While we thank the members of the jury for their service, we disagree with the factual and legal bases for the verdict and intend to appeal,” Broadcom said in a statement.

Apple said it plans to appeal the verdict, but declined further comment. The company had said in court filings that it believed all of the university’s claims against it resulted from its using Broadcom’s chips in its devices, calling itself “merely an indirect downstream party.”

Broadcom is a major Apple supplier, deriving about a fifth of its sales from the iPhone maker in its fiscal 2019. Last week Broadcom said it had signed deals to sell as much as $15 billion worth of chips to Apple.

The verdict awarded CalTech $837.8 million from Apple and $270.2 million from Broadcom.

“We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents,” CalTech said in a statement. “As a non-profit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump accuses Apple of refusing to 'unlock phones used by killers'
US 15 January 06:50
Samsung remains leader in Azerbaijan’s mobile devices market
ICT 2 January 14:53
NYC doctor sues Apple for using his heart technology in watch
US 28 December 2019 08:20
U.S. senators threaten Facebook, Apple with encryption regulation
US 11 December 2019 03:03
EU antitrust regulators mull tougher line against tech giants
Europe 10 December 2019 14:38
Apple tablets keep leadership in popularity in Azerbaijani market
ICT 3 December 2019 16:45
Latest
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 08:01
Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak
Europe 07:50
U.S. bans 13 Salvadorans over 1989 Jesuit priest killings
World 06:57
Samsung Electronics says fourth-quarter profit slumped 34%, flags gradual chip recovery
Other News 06:05
Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%
US 05:17
British car production falls at quickest pace since recession
Europe 04:29
Mondelez beats revenue estimates on emerging market strength; shares up 3%
US 03:13
Facebook operating margins decline as costs surge, shares fall
US 02:15
Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo: local officials
Other News 01:23