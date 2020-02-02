Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police

2 February 2020 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, after a funeral Saturday afternoon at a church in Riviera Beach, Florida, said police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting occurred at Victory City Church at approximately 2:34 p.m. local time, according to a press release tweeted by the Riviera Beach Police Department.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult male were pronounced dead at the scene, said the release, adding that a woman and another juvenile were also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made so far, it said.

The church's senior pastor, Tywuante Lupoe, said in a Facebook post that they are mourning the loss of "two young black men to a senseless shooting."

Riviera Beach is about 130 km north of Miami.

