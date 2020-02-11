Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25: White House

US 11 February 2020 01:59 (UTC+04:00)
Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25, the White House said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The trip will be Trump’s first to the world’s largest democracy since he took office. Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, a White House spokesman said.

