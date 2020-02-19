Trump says there's a chance of making peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday there is a chance that the United States will soon conclude a peace deal with the Taliban movement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We are negotiating with the Taliban, we've been negotiating with them for a while, we will see what happens, there's a chance of making a deal", Trump said.

Trump said he could end the conflict in Afghanistan, but added that he does not want to kill millions of people to do so. He emphasized that he was not talking about using nuclear weapons.

On Friday, Washington and the Taliban agreed to a week-long reduction in violence in what could become the first step toward reaching a peace agreement between the two sides.

Since 2018, the United States and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government since the Taliban refuse to engage in a dialogue with it.

Afghanistan has long been crippled by insecurity and conflict as the authorities are trying to contain the aggression of the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, as well as terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh.