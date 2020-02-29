U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Pompeo arrived in Qatar’s capital on a flight from Washington after refueling in Germany, according to a pool report.
The signing ceremony between the United States and Taliban Islamist militants is set to take place in Doha on Saturday afternoon.
Latest
Availability of insurance for population - one of priorities of development of Azerbaijani insurance market
MFA of Georgia calls on citizens to refrain from travelling to countries with reported cases of coronavirus