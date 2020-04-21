Trump set to temporarily suspend immigration into US amid coronavirus
US President Donald Trump announced his plans to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" the US leader wrote in a Twitter post.
