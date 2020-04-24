U.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 828,441 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 25,858 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,804 to 46,379, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 22, compared with its count a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
