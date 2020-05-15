U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 1.4 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,401,948 as of 1:38 p.m. (1738 GMT) Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country hit 85,066.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 340,661 cases and 27,567 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 142,704 cases and 9,946 deaths. Other states with over 50,000 cases include Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Pennsylvania, according to the CSSE.