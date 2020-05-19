U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.5 mln as death toll exceeds 90,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 1.5 million on Monday, reaching 1,500,753 as of 4:03 p.m. (2003 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the national death toll of COVID-19 rose to 90,312, according to the CSSE.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 351,371 cases and 28,339 fatalities. Other states with over 50,000 cases include New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

Over 40 states have restarted or partially restarted economy, although the country in general has not seen a downward trend in COVID-19 infection.