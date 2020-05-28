Trump promises to veto FISA bill if it is passed by House of Representatives

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will veto the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), if the House of Representatives passes the document, Trend reports citing TASS.

"If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it. Our Country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the President called on Republicans in Congress not to vote for the document.

Trump and representatives of his administration have repeatedly accused U.S. intelligence officers of having spied on his campaign headquarters. The early circumstances of such surveillance became the subject of at least three separate proceedings by the US Department of Justice, which also performs the functions of the Attorney General. Representatives of the administration called to find out if there were any violations during the investigation by Special Counsel of the US Department of Justice Robert Muller.

On April 18, 2019, the US Department of Justice released the final report of Muller He claimed that Russia had tried to influence the course of the US presidential election campaign in 2016. At the same time, Muller admitted that the investigation had not revealed a conspiracy of the election winner Donald Trump with Russia. Trump himself repeatedly called the ongoing investigation "witch hunt" and denied all allegations of collusion with Moscow. Russia has also many times rejected allegations of attempts to influence the course of US elections.