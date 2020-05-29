Mask-wearing remains controversial in U.S. as COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100,000

US 29 May 2020 07:55 (UTC+04:00)
Mask-wearing remains controversial in U.S. as COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100,000

Wearing masks remain controversial in the United States even though public health officials have continued to recommend the use of face coverings in public to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has so far killed over 100,000 Americans, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask. There's no stigma attached to staying six feet apart," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at an event in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday.

McConnell is the latest Republican leader who waded into the "politically charge issue" that divides Americans who believe in social distancing and mask wearing and those who don't -- a gap that mirrors political and regional attitudes.

On April 3, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a recommendation that citizens should wear "non-medical, cloth masks" when it is essential to be in public places, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Previously, the CDC had recommended that only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks publicly.

Even so, many Americans said they will wear masks only when they have to, such as in grocery stores or to get takeout.

"I don't wear a mask when I am outside just walking and when there's no one within close proximity, but I try to remember to take one with me, so I wear it if I see other people getting close to me," a Washington, D.C.-area resident, who gave her name as Donna, told Xinhua.

Research shows that 73 percent of Democrats are wearing masks to fight coronavirus, while only 59 percent of Republicans are, and people of color are more likely to wear masks than white people, according to a report by The Washington Post on May 15.

There is tension between U.S. state governments and residents, as the White House has given state governors jurisdiction to issue sweeping orders to close economies and require social distancing, to the chagrin of many citizens who bill this as government overreach.

Having been nurtured in a culture that often prioritizes individual rights, many Americans simply feel it's their right to wear a mask or not. Some have become outraged that the states are requiring people to wear masks, rather than asking them to do so. Multiple videos have surfaced of crowds ridiculing people for choosing to wear face coverings.

At a news conference on May 22, North Dakota Republican governor Doug Burgum choked up as he asked residents to "dial up your empathy and your understanding" when they see someone wearing a face mask.

"If someone is wearing a mask, they're not doing it to represent what political party they're in or what candidates they support," Burgum said. "They might be doing it because they've got a 5-year-old child who's been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life, who currently have COVID and they're fighting."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, on Wednesday called for a cautious approach to reopening the country and implored Americans to wear face masks in public.

"I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that's the kind of thing you should be doing," Fauci told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "Newsroom."

The senior expert said that while wearing a mask is not "100% effective," it is a valuable safeguard and shows "respect for another person."

But many top White House officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly refused to follow such practice.

The White House did not require press and staff to wear masks until some of its staffers tested positive for the coronavirus early this month.

Trump has not worn a mask at White House events and public appearances, most recently during his Memorial Day wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery.

He shared on Monday a tweet that appeared to make fun of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for wearing a mask at a Memorial Day ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump is fueling a cultural opposition to wearing masks when "every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you're in a crowd," Biden said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash in Delaware on Tuesday.

Calling Trump's position amounts to "stoking deaths," he said: "Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine."

New York Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that he will sign an executive order allowing private businesses to deny entry to patrons who decline to wear a face covering.

Last month, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, ordered most residents to wear face coverings in public spaces and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated masks in the city.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey
Iran launches first data center for satellite information
Iran launches first data center for satellite information
Loading Bars
Latest
English Premier League announces June 17 restart Europe 08:35
Mask-wearing remains controversial in U.S. as COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 US 07:55
Pakistan to establish national cell against rising locust threat: minister Other News 07:19
Brazilian president signs financial aid bill for states, cities Other News 06:26
Algeria extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections near 9,000 Other News 05:14
UK PM unveils "limited" easing of lockdown as COVID-19 deaths hit 37,837 Europe 04:25
Canada's CIBC lost $64 million in a day on paper in gold market turmoil Finance 03:38
Nordstrom sales plunge nearly 40% on pandemic-led store closures Finance 02:49
English court to weigh recognition of Maduro, Guaido in Venezuela gold case Other News 01:53
Nissan plans big cuts to go small after first loss in 11 years Finance 00:51
Valencia region moves to next stage of Spain's lockdown exit Europe 00:03
American Airlines says to cut management and support staff by 30% Transport 28 May 23:17
Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash Other News 28 May 22:35
Holiday gifts from Azercell to families of martyrs and disabled persons on the occasion of May 28th - The Republic Day (FOTO) Society 28 May 21:52
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports Business 28 May 21:47
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University World 28 May 21:22
TikTok owner ByteDance moves to shift power out of China ICT 28 May 20:26
King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 28 May 19:36
EKVITA Experience in Embracing Threats Society 28 May 18:17
Number of companies with French capital registered in Turkey shrinks Turkey 28 May 18:11
Food price index slightly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 28 May 17:29
Pedestrian bridge being constructed in Uzbekistan's Navoi city Construction 28 May 17:03
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 28 May 16:50
Turkmenistan, Russia to sign memorandum on cooperation in energy sector Oil&Gas 28 May 16:38
Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day Politics 28 May 16:26
Turkmenistan, OSCE discuss measures to combat terrorism financing Turkmenistan 28 May 16:23
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 28 May 16:01
Uzbekistan to build modern greenhouse complex in Tashkent region Construction 28 May 15:55
Production in Azerbaijan's chemical industry grows Finance 28 May 15:47
Oil production in Turkmenistan's Cheleken Peninsula grows Oil&Gas 28 May 15:39
Iran launches first data center for satellite information Business 28 May 15:21
Uzbekistan simplifies entry procedure for foreign civil aviation operators Transport 28 May 15:19
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak to expand manufacturing of plastic products Business 28 May 14:53
Kazakhstan to supply locally produced electricity to Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 28 May 14:45
Uzbekistan aims to reboot its tourism industry Tourism 28 May 14:32
Russian locomotives producer to send passenger wagons to Kazakhstan Transport 28 May 14:24
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain and legumes from Turkey Turkey 28 May 14:17
Uzbekistan sales its share in hotel to Singaporean company Finance 28 May 14:17
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Gobu Park-3 residential complex for IDPs (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 14:09
Azerbaijan, Belarus could arrange joint oil refining and sale Oil&Gas 28 May 14:07
Deutsche Bank ready to expand presence in Turkmenistan Finance 28 May 14:03
Georgian bank offers its shares in Uzbekistan Finance 28 May 14:03
UAE allocates aid to Tajikistan to support its COVID-19 battle Tajikistan 28 May 14:02
Kazakhstan to up its renewable energy output before year-end Oil&Gas 28 May 13:11
TAP intends to proceed with subsequent phases of market test Oil&Gas 28 May 13:09
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 28 May 13:09
Turkmenistan, French Total discuss prospects for cooperation in oil, gas industry Oil&Gas 28 May 13:01
Kazakhstan's national sea carrier reveals oil transportation volume via Caspian Sea Construction 28 May 12:54
Kazakhstan slightly increases import of ready-made clothes from Turkey Turkey 28 May 12:33
Petrofac extends contract for Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project Oil&Gas 28 May 12:26
Import of ready-made clothes by Azerbaijan from Turkey surges Turkey 28 May 12:21
Georgian government eyes to reduce budget expenditures Finance 28 May 12:15
Commission for economic growth restoration set up in Kazakhstan Business 28 May 12:06
Iranian president: import of basic goods increases Business 28 May 12:01
Consumer spending on pharmaceutical products greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 28 May 11:54
Turkey discloses details of Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement Transport 28 May 11:49
Georgian banks may finish 2020 with losses Finance 28 May 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices slump Oil&Gas 28 May 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 11:21
Kazakhstan, Russia trade drops slightly in 1Q2020 Business 28 May 11:11
Eurogas: Europe needs more integrated energy infrastructure Oil&Gas 28 May 11:10
Overview of Azerbaijani manat against major currencies for 1Q2020 Finance 28 May 11:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 10:54
Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Tel Aviv Transport 28 May 10:50
Tehran former mayor elected new speaker of Iranian parliament Iran 28 May 10:49
Turkey sees drastic fall in number of tourists from France Turkey 28 May 10:41
Georgia to subsidize mortgage loans to citizens Finance 28 May 10:40
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy DC motor via tender Tenders 28 May 10:39
Number of Uzbek tourists visiting Turkey in April 2020 sharply down Turkey 28 May 10:32
Uzbek Commodity Exchange receives record net profit Finance 28 May 10:30
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to double its dividend payments for 2019 Business 28 May 10:23
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in April 2020 shrinks Turkey 28 May 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 10:09
MEDEF: Azerbaijani and French companies have tangible business opportunities in at least 4 sectors Business 28 May 10:08
Georgia negotiating with Czechia to resume direct flights Transport 28 May 09:56
Volume of cargo transited from France through Turkey disclosed Turkey 28 May 09:48
Iran's gold industry needs support Business 28 May 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 May 09:33
Iranian government looks to sell shares on stock exchange Business 28 May 09:31
5 million beating hearts of Azercell! (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 28 May 09:29
Geostat: Georgia increases fruit exports Business 28 May 09:16
US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day Politics 28 May 09:15
Uzbek-Korean JV buys waterproofing materials via tender Tenders 28 May 09:07
Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 28 May 08:39
New COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 May 08:13
S.Korea reports 79 more COVID-19 cases, 11,344 in total Other News 28 May 07:35
Azerbaijan marks Republic Day Politics 28 May 07:11
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 28 May 06:28
Trump promises to veto FISA bill if it is passed by House of Representatives US 28 May 05:53
English Premier League's coronavirus positive cases rise to 12 Other News 28 May 05:11
WHO reports daily increase in coronavirus cases worldwide by over 84,000 Other News 28 May 04:32
UK COVID-19 deaths hit 37,460 after another 412 patients die Europe 28 May 03:49
Boeing restarts 737 Max factory in step to jet’s comeback US 28 May 03:17
NASA, SpaceX postpone historic astronauts launch for weather reason US 28 May 02:36
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens US 28 May 01:51
Singapore reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 32,867 in total Other News 28 May 01:16
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation US 28 May 00:43
Trump threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label US 28 May 00:16
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned US 27 May 23:43
111-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Chile Other News 27 May 23:09
All news