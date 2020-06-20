Trump says no curfew in Tulsa ahead of rally

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that there will be no curfew in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Saturday evening, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a tweet, Trump said he has spoken to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum who told him that "there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow" for rally-goers.

Bynum on Thursday had announced the curfew in an executive order and said it would only affect the area near the BOK Center, where Trump is to speak.

The order said the mayor had received information from law enforcement agencies showing "individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purpose of causing unrest in and around the rally."

The rally was previously scheduled to take place on Friday, the Juneteenth day that memorializes the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump rescheduled the event, the first of its kind for him in more than three months, to Saturday after public pushback, as Tulsa was home to one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation's history, where dozens of African Americas were massacred 99 years ago.

Moreover, demonstrations continued across the United States against police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Trump's Tulsa rally will also come amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected about 2.2 million people and taken nearly 120,000 lives in the United States.

Health experts have warned against large-scale gatherings, as some states, including Oklahoma, are seeing a surge in confirmed cases while they are reopening.