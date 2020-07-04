4 dead in small plane crash in Utah mountains
Four people died when a small plane crashed Friday in a rugged area in the Utah mountains, authorities said, Trend reports citing AP.
The crash occurred in the Box Elder Peak area in American Fork Canyon southeast of Salt Lake City, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
Authorities don't know yet what type of plane it was or where it came from or where it was going, he said.
The cause of the crash is also unknown.
Latest
Erdogan: Some countries' statements on Hagia Sophia - direct interference in Turkey's internal affairs