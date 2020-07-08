Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 540,000: Johns Hopkins University

US 8 July 2020 02:49 (UTC+04:00)
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 540,000: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 540,000 on Tuesday, reaching 540,157 as of 3:34 p.m. (1934 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 11,691,068, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 2,966,409 and 130,902, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, and India, the CSSE data showed.

Tags:
