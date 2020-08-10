Marriott posts first quarterly loss in nearly nine years as virus hits bookings
Hotel operator Marriott International on Monday reported its first quarterly loss in nearly nine years, as extended travel disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered bookings, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company’s loss attributable to stockholders was $234 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $232 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue plunged 72.4% to $1.46 billion.