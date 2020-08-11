U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 5.1 mln: Johns Hopkins University

US 11 August 2020 21:11 (UTC+04:00)
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 5.1 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The case count rose to 5,100,636, with the national death toll reaching 163,533 as of 11:35 a.m. local time (1535 GMT), according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit U.S. state of California reported 574,673 cases, followed by Florida with 536,961 cases, Texas with 510,144 cases and New York with 422,003 cases, the tally showed.

Other states with over 180,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 5 million on Sunday. By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.

