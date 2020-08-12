Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10

US 12 August 2020 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said the Surface Duo, its dual-screen smartphone powered by Alphabet Inc’s Android operating system, will start at a price of $1,399 and arrive in stores beginning Sept. 10, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Surface Duo folds closed like a book. Unlike devices such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 that use special flexible glass to create a single display, the Duo has two traditional screens separated by a hinge but synchronized to work together.

At a media briefing ahead of the Surface Duo announcement, Microsoft executives positioned the phone as a tool for getting work done with its productivity apps, similar to how many business users employ dual-monitor setups with PCs.

In the company’s Teams chat app, for example, a video chat occupies one screen while the other screen displays chats. In Microsoft’s Outlook email app, clicking a link in the body of an email opens the link on the opposite screen, so the user can continue reading or responding to the email.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the phone,” Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, told reporters. “But I do believe this is a better way to get things done.”

The dual-screen setup also allows users to pair up non-Microsoft apps, such as running social networks Twitter and Instagram side by side. Panay said that one of Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella’s favorite combinations was using Amazon.com’s Kindle app to read books while taking notes with a stylus in Microsoft’s OneNote app on the other screen.

Panay said Microsoft chose Google’s operating system because it would give users access to Android’s large ecosystem of mobile apps. “Having the Play Store is critical,” he said.

Microsoft said pre-orders for the device begin Wednesday at its own site, AT&T Inc and BestBuy Co Inc.

Devices will work on wireless networks from AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc.

The device does not have 5G connectivity and is only available in the United States at launch. Microsoft gave no timeline for other markets.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence
Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence
Largest share of re-export of cars from Georgia falls on Azerbaijan
Largest share of re-export of cars from Georgia falls on Azerbaijan
German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia
German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence Transport 18:19
Turkey unveils volume of exports of electrical goods during seven months Turkey 17:55
Largest share of re-export of cars from Georgia falls on Azerbaijan Business 17:51
TOP-15 Azerbaijani banks disclose their 1H2020 assets Finance 17:51
Electricity production increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 17:51
Purchase of wheat resume in eleven counties of Iran's Lorestan Province Business 17:50
Iran to sign new contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 17:45
Steel export from Turkey to int'l markets drops Turkey 17:44
Uzbekistan gradually abandons lockdown Transport 17:31
Azerbaijan's Gunay Sigorta insurance company to raise its authorized capital Finance 17:26
New irrigation lines to be commissioned in Iran Business 17:25
Turkmenistan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 17:22
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's Ardabil Province disclosed Business 17:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 15 Oil&Gas 17:20
Turkmenistan increases export of clothing to EAEU countries Business 17:19
German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia Business 17:18
Uzbekistan records increase in number of natural monopolies Uzbekistan 17:18
Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10 US 17:16
Azerbaijani scientist talks underground water channels under Armenian occupation Society 17:11
Kazakhstan’s June crude oil production down month-on-month Economy 17:08
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to buy power spares via tender Tenders 17:07
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of ropeway equipment Tenders 17:05
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary despite COVID-19 Business 17:04
Georgia reveals volume of state property sales in 1H2020 Finance 17:01
Ukrainian companies seek to expand their presence in Turkmen market Business 16:59
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 202 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:37
UAE ambassador: Intensive discussions underway for Masdar’s solar project in Azerbaijan Politics 16:20
Norway to quarantine more travellers as COVID-19 rises Europe 16:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 16:17
Nearly 283,000 PCR tests conducted in Georgia since COVID-19 outbreak Georgia 16:17
Equinor processing seismic data of Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara Oil&Gas 16:09
Apple supplier Foxconn's profit beats view, sees smartphone demand off lows US 16:09
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO) Economy 16:07
S&P Global Ratings updates ratings of Uzbek Xalq Bank Finance 15:58
Kazakhstan to gradually resume flights on more int'l routes Business 15:57
Iran issues regulations for online business ICT 15:55
France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn Europe 15:53
Half-year rail freight operations from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan announced Transport 15:47
Equinor reveals details about JV with SOCAR Oil&Gas 15:45
Iran reveals volume of foreign investment Finance 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev viewed new TX London taxis delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:36
Georgia hosting over 750 foreign tourists Transport 15:33
EBRD to support renovation of 10 metro stations in Georgian capital Business 15:31
Malaysian company to establish caustic soda production in Uzbekistan Construction 15:31
Russia's Tatarstan Investment Dev't Agency talks tasks of Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 15:22
Iran reveals volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers Business 15:18
Zarif: Iran not accept any plan to change its nuclear program Nuclear Program 15:18
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's National Security Strategy - like fake history textbook Politics 15:14
SOCAR Turkey reveals gas sale plans of Bursagas, Kayserigas Oil&Gas 15:12
Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland Europe 14:59
Kazakhstan's Tengiz expansion project progress revealed as of 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:55
Crude production down at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan's FM: We support political settlement of Karabakh conflict through negotiations Politics 14:41
Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey serves development of region - foreign minister Politics 14:40
Iran discloses Qom Province's export details Business 14:35
Iran reports over 2,500 new coronavirus cases Society 14:35
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan boost trade turnover Business 14:29
Turkish high-ranked military officials arriving in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises Politics 13:59
UK says trade talks with U.S. continue to make positive progress Europe 13:53
Azerbaijan's AzEduNet provides unlimited internet, technical support services to schools ICT 13:49
Iran launches production of aircraft engine parts Business 13:48
Steam units of TPPs to be built in Iran Oil&Gas 13:47
Turkmenistan reveals amount of products manufactured at its expanded clay plant Finance 13:45
COVID-related crises to exacerbate challenges Kazakhstan already faces in energy sector Oil&Gas 13:23
Uzbek bank establishes cooperation with Japanese JCB International Finance 13:19
Iran announces employment data in industrial parks Business 13:14
Prices on Azerbaijani oil fluctuate Finance 13:09
Turkmenistan switching to environmentally friendly technologies in industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:06
SOCAR Turkey’s IPO postponed Oil&Gas 12:58
Central Bank of Azerbaijan launches instant payment system in test mode Finance 12:55
Smartphone shipments in China plunge 35% in July Other News 12:53
Uzbekistan expands banking service infrastructure Finance 12:44
Georgian Khashuri bypass road to open in second half of August Construction 12:44
Central Bank of Iran talks ways to eliminate budget deficit Finance 12:41
Iran provides cheap home appliances to low-income families Business 12:37
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to improve water use efficiency Construction 12:31
Acting Industry, Mine & Trade minister's appointment not approved by Iranian parliament Politics 12:26
Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel Politics 12:17
Batteries disposal venture may be launched in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Business 12:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan drastically falls Finance 12:06
Uzbekistan increases amount of cash currency individuals can take abroad Business 12:03
Iran's trade with Afghanistan expected to decline Business 12:02
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 12:01
Turkish government: Armenian lobby laundering money in Yerevan Armenia 11:51
Iranian Acting Minister: Iran moving toward oil-free economy Business 11:41
International Bank of Azerbaijan - leader in volume of liabilities in 1H2020 Finance 11:34
Azerbaijan eliminating damage inflicted to Tovuz district by Armenia's military provocation (PHOTO) Society 11:29
Uzbekistan to boost cement production by end of 2020 Business 11:25
Turkmenistan, India stress importance of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:21
Stable production period extended at Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:48
Indian engineering, manufacturing company interested in co-op with Turkmenistan Business 10:47
Azerbaijan Railways CSJC discusses issues raised by president (PHOTO) Transport 10:46
Shekel gains despite BoI foreign currency purchases Israel 10:44
UK economic output collapses by 20.4% in second-quarter Europe 10:41
Large-scale road projects being implemented in Iran Construction 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 12 Finance 10:26
Uzbekistan confirms 670 more COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:26
7th “womENcourage” international virtual meeting to be held with Azercell’s Digital Partnership Society 10:12
All news