Trump: US will not probably participate in online summit on Iran before elections

The United States will not probably take part in an online summit on Iran proposed earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump said at a press conference on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Probably not," the US leader said. Washington will probably want to wait until presidential elections in the country end, Trump added.

On August 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to organize a summit of the United Nations Security Council permanent members, Germany and Iran to discuss problems of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The purpose of the event is to identify steps that will allow avoiding confrontation and aggravation of the situation in the UN Security Council," the Russian leader said in the statement posted on the Kremlin’s website.