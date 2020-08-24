U.S. sends military gear to bases in Syria's Hasakah
The U.S. forces have brought 40 truckloads of military gear and armored vehicles from Iraq to U.S. bases in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah, a war watchdog reported Sunday.
The military gear crossed into the Syrian territory through the al-Walid border crossing from the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Saturday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The shipment is the latest to reach U.S. bases in Hasakah.
On Aug. 7, U.S. armored vehicles entered areas in northeastern Syria and reached U.S. bases in the region.
The United States maintains several bases in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah.
