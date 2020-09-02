U.S. to partially lift arms embargo on Cyprus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday informed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that Washington would allow non-lethal arms trade for Nicosia for fiscal year 2021 starting Oct. 1, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Secretary Pompeo informed President Anastasiades of his decision to waive restrictions temporarily for FY 2021 on the export, re-export, retransfer, and temporary import of non-lethal defense articles and defense services controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulation destined for or originating in Cyprus," U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo said on Twitter that "Cyprus is a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean", adding that Washington and Nicosia are deepening security cooperation.