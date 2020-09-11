Trump says U.S. to cut Iraq troops to about 2,000 in 'very short' time
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. troop numbers in Iraq would be down to about 2,000 in a very short period of time, Trend reports citing Reuters.
At a White House news conference, Trump went further than a U.S. official speaking last month, who said the United States would go down to about 3,500 troops in Iraq in the next two to three months.
“Iraq will be down to about 2,000 soldiers in a very short period of time,” Trump said.
