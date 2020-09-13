At least 28 killed in wildfires raging in western US states

At least 28 people were killed in wildfires raging in western US states, Trend reports citing TASS.

The majority of deaths were registered in California, where, according to CNN, 19 people have died. Most of the fatalities occurred in the past few days.

In total, more than 100 wildfires are raging in western US states. California, Oregon and Washington have been hardest-hit. The overall area of the disaster is estimated at more than 1.9 million hectares.

On Saturday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said US President Donald Trump would travel to California on September 14 to hear the local authorities’ report on the situation.