US Department of Commerce postpones TikTok download ban for a week
Introduction of a ban to download TikTok mobile application on the US territory is postponed for a week, the US Department of Commerce says in its press release, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In light of recent positive developments, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, at the direction of President Trump, will delay the prohibition of identified transactions pursuant to Executive Order 13942, related to the TikTok mobile application that would have been effective on Sunday, September 20, 2020, until September 27, 2020," the press release says.
The deal on acquisition of the US segment of TikTok by Oracle and Walmart companies is conceptually approved, US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier on Saturday.
