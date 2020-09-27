Trump nominates conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appellate judge, for the Supreme Court, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution," Trump said of Barrett from the White House Rose Garden.

"This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation," said the president, while calling for a "respectful and dignified" process for the Supreme Court nominee.

Barrett, who sits on the bench of Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, said that she has "no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy, either for the short term or the long haul."

"If confirmed, I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle, and certainly not for my own sake, I would assume this role to serve you," she added.

Trump selected Barrett to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a leading liberal voice on the country's highest court.