Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in Sept for White House bid
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The campaign had a staggering $432 million in cash, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Twitter.
