U.S. reports over 1.6 mln child COVID-19 cases

Nearly 1,640,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 178,823 new child COVID-19 cases were reported the past week from Dec. 3 to 10, the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began, according to the AAP.

There was a 23-percent increase in child COVID-19 cases over the two weeks from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

Children accounted for 12.2 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

The overall rate was 2,179 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the APP report.

Children accounted for 1.2 percent to 2.9 percent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.21 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, said the report.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the AAP said in the report.