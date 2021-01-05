U.S. calls Iran's decision on 20-percent uranium enrichment "nuclear extortion"

US 5 January 2021 04:25 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. calls Iran's decision on 20-percent uranium enrichment "nuclear extortion"

The United States on Monday called Iran's decision of enriching uranium to the 20 percent level at its Fordow facility as "nuclear extortion," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"The United States and the international community will continue to look to IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspectors to report the facts on the ground," it added.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced late on Monday that the 20-percent enriched uranium had started at its Fordow facility and had reached the stability level.

According to AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, the 20-percent uranium enrichment process was launched on Monday as part of Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, which was approved by the parliament in December 2020.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted the same day that Iran's action "conforms fully with Para 36 of JCPOA, after years of non-compliance by several other JCPOA participants. Our measures are fully reversible upon FULL compliance by ALL."

