Pentagon to ensure peaceful transfer of power to Biden on January 20

The US Department of Defense will fulfill its responsibility to ensure the timely and peaceful transfer of power to Democratic President-elect Joseph Biden on January 20, the acting head of the Pentagon Christopher Miller twitted on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He wrote that the Defense Department will continue to fulfill its duties in accordance with the taken oath and will conduct a timely and peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden on January 20. Miller also condemned the violence on Capital Hill on Wednesday.