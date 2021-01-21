UN chief welcomes U.S. re-engagement with WHO

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the United States' stated re-engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO), said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Supporting the WHO is absolutely critical to the world's efforts for a better coordinated response against COVID-19. Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the United States joining and supporting the WHO-led COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries, said the statement.

New U.S. President Joe Biden, hours after taking the oath of office, signed executive orders to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and reverse the U.S. process of withdrawing from the WHO. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump decided in May 2020 to withdraw from the WHO amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.