Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

US 16 February 2021 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

