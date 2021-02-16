Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue
U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Latest
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev