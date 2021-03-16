U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance, Blinken said.
