Biden announces new goal of 200 mln vaccine doses in 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Americans in his first 100 days in office, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden made the announcement at his first press conference since taking office.

Biden had initially set the plan of having 100 million shots in the arms of Americans by his 100th day in office, but is now increasing the objective to 200 million.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a total of about 133 million COVID-19 vaccine shots had been administered, while more than 173 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country.

There are over 47 million Americans fully vaccinated, which is about 14.3 percent of the whole population, CDC data show.

Among the fully vaccinated, about 24.5 million people are 65 years or older of age.