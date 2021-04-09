One dead, several injured in Texas shooting
One person has died and at least four people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Bryan, Texas on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Earlier, CBS said six people had been wounded.
The gunman is still at large.
The city police reported via Twitter that all the injured people had been hospitalized. "The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation," the police department noted.
