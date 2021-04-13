U.S. will base 500 additional troops in Germany
The United States will deploy an additional 500 troops to Germany, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Berlin, marking a reversal of former President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from the NATO country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We have ceased planning (for a troop drawdown),” Austin said at a news conference with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Tuesday.
“I think our assignment of an additional 500 troops speaks to the level of our partnership and our commitment to NATO,” he added.
Latest
Russian, Azerbaijani military discuss Iskander-M missile debris in Karabakh region - Russian official
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians did it deliberately in order to erase legacy of Azerbaijani culture in order to erase these territories from our memories
Together with Russian president, we discussed issue about Iskander-M missile – Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: I had a strong feeling during negotiations that Armenia doesn’t want a solution
We count on using Italian experience in developing agriculture on liberated territories – President Aliyev
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan was conducting not just war of 21st century, but also war of new morality – President Aliyev
Destructions on territories that we liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev