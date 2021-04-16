U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March

U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in March, but soaring lumber prices amid supply constraints could limit builders’ capacity to boost production and ease a shortage of homes that is threatening to slow housing market momentum, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Housing starts surged 19.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.739 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rise to a rate of 1.613 million units in March.