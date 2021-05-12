Anti-Trump Cheney removed from House Republican leadership

Veteran Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was removed from House Republican leadership on Wednesday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As chair of the GOP House Conference, Cheney, also a three-term congresswoman, has been the third-ranking Republican member of the House.

Moments after vote to remove Cheney, New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, an outspoken Trump defender, sent a letter to her colleagues outlining why she wants to fill the post Cheney left.

"Today I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to unify our message as a team and win the Majority in 2022," Stefanik wrote.

Trump released a statement shortly after the ousting of Cheney, calling her a "bitter, horrible human being" and "a talking point for Democrats." The former president endorsed Stefanik earlier this month, describing her "a far superior choice."

Cheney spoke on the House floor on the eve of the voting, vowing to continue her fight against Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, which she describes as "The Big Lie."