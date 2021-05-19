U.S. administers 275.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 275,535,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 346,672,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Those figures are up from the 274,411,901 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 17 out of 344,503,595 doses delivered.

The agency said 158,365,411 people had received at least one dose while 124,455,693 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

According to CDC, around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. read more

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.