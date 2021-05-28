2 dead, 10 missing after U.S. boat capsizes
Two people died and 10 others went missing after a boat capsized near Key West in southeastern U.S. state Florida, authorities said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that it responded to a location 18 miles (28.8 km) southwest off Key West Thursday afternoon and crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water.
Those rescued said their boat flipped, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told local media.
The authorities were not immediately aware of the type of boat, the number of people on it and where they came from. The search was still underway on Thursday night, local media reported.
Latest
Brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with pride of its just victory in Patriotic War - Turkish president
Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev
Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev
Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021
Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister
Organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku - excellent - Turkish gymnast