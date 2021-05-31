Major Tesla consignment set to dock in Ashdod Port

Another large new consignment of Tesla electric cars is set to dock at Ashdod Port in the next few days. This consignment of 1,170 cars was manufactured in Tesla's US plant and will arrive on the RCC Africa vehicle carrier from Brussels, on to which the vehicles were reloaded after sailing from the US. Only one month ago, the same vessel transported 1,500 Tesla 3 cars to Israel, which were manufactured in China, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Most of the cars in the latest consignment are also Tesla 3 vehicles, although sources in the Israeli vehicle market say that some Tesla Ys, the company's crossover electric model, will be on board the Africa so that they can undergo standards testing in Israel, so that marketing can begin in early 2022.

This latest consignment will bring the number of Tesla cars that have landed in Israel to about 2,900 - all of them ordered in advance. According to figures obtained by "Globes," 1,606 electric cars have actually been delivered to customers in Israel since the start of 2021 with the MG-ZS being the leading electric vehicle (EV) model with a 29.3% market share, followed by the Tesla 3 with a 25% market share of deliveries.

These figures include only 402 deliveries in Israel of Tesla cars in 2021 due to the delay in deliveries of the 1,500 Tesla cars which arrived in April due to the fighting in the south. In May (as of today) only 108 Tesla cars have been delivered to customers. When all the deliveries are completed during June, Tesla is expected to have an 80% market shares of Israel's EV market. If electric cars continue arriving in Israel at the current rate, then EVs are expected to comprise over 3% of Israel's overall new car sales market in 2021, up from 1% in 2020.